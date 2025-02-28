The ‘Burbs series adds Haley Joel Osment, RJ Cyler, Justin Kirk & more to the cast

Variety has reported that Peacock’s upcoming mystery comedy series based on The ‘Burbs has added a few more members to its cast. Haley Joel Osment (Blink Twice), RJ Cyler (The Harder They Fall), Justin Kirk (Weeds), Kyrie McAlpin (Cheaper by the Dozen), Danielle Kennedy (Man on the Inside), and Randy Oglesby (For All Mankind) have all joined The ‘Burbs as recurring guest stars.

Adapted from the 1989 movies of the same name, The ‘Burbs series will be set in the present day and follow “ a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood. ” The series will star Keke Palmer (Nope), Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise), Julia Duffy (Newhart), Paula Pell (Girls5eva), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows), and Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

The series will be filmed in the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood, which is the same location as the original movie. Seth MacFarlane is onboard as an executive producer alongside Eric Huggins and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door. Briar Grazer, Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus will also executive produce for Imagine Entertainment, which produced the original movie. Celeste Hughey (Dead to Me) will write and executive produce the series.