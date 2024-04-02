I Think You Should Leave creatives Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin get a green light for The Chair Company comedy pilot at HBO

The creative force behind the American sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave, Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, are getting the band back together after landing a pilot at HBO for their new project, The Chair Company. Robinson and Kanin wrote the half-hour comedy pilot, with production courtesy of Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries.

Written and executive-produced by Robinson and Kanin, The Chair Company focuses on a man (Robinson) investigating a far-reaching conspiracy after an embarrassing workplace incident. The Chair Company arrives at HBO just as the network has sunsetted Bill Hader’s Barry and Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm in the past several months.

Robinson and Kanin met while working as writers on Saturday Night Live. They’ve collaborated on other projects, such as Comedy Central‘s Detroiters and the sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson for Netflix. The latter is a massive hit for Netflix, with new episodes planned. The show also boasts the comedy tour I Think You Should Leave Live: Tim Robinson & Zach Kanin, featuring the duo in various hilarious bits and scenes.

I Think You Should Leave is an award-winning series after taking home prizes at the WGA Awards in the Comedy/Variety Sketch Series category with awards for the show’s first two seasons. The duo won Emmys for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series in 2023, with Robinson snagging Emmys for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

I Think You Should Leave is a show I’ve been hearing about for months but have never seen a single second of. Clearly, it’s a significant hit with audiences, and it’s cool to hear that Robinson and Kanin have more ideas to share through their new pilot at HBO. Are you an I Think You Should Leave Fan? When details arrive online, are you looking forward to learning more about The Chair Company? Do you think Robinson’s character works at an actual chair manufacturer in the show? What kind of conspiracies could happen in a place like that? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.