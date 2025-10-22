TV News

The Chair Company has become HBO’s top comedy series in 5 years

By
Posted 3 hours ago
the chair company, hbo, tim robinsonthe chair company, hbo, tim robinson

Tim Robinson’s strange but hilarious brand of comedy is seeing an incredible new reach with his acclaimed film Friendship opening earlier this year. Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, was introduced to Robinson and had a blast with it after seeing the premiere at TIFF. But he admitted in his review, “To be sure, this kind of humour isn’t for everyone. There were times while I was watching Friendship in the jam-packed screening that I’m sure I annoyed the people sitting next to me by how many times I sunk in my seat, covering my face with my hands and repeating “no, no, no” louder than I should. That’s the effect this had on me.”

After Detroiters, I Think You Should Leave, and now, Friendship, Robinson migrates to the bold programming institution of HBO with the conspiracy comedy, The Chair Company. According to Deadline, The Chair Company‘s premiere became HBO’s most-watched comedy series debut in over five years. The show accomplished this feat after the last big comedy series, Avenue 5, the Armando Iannucci-created series that launched in 2020. Robinson’s new comedy with Friendship director Andrew DeYoung impressively pulled in an average of 1.4 million viewers across platforms in the U.S. in its first three days.

Robinson plays William Ronald Trosper in The Chair Company alongside series regulars Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper, Will Price as Seth Trosper, and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini. Lou Diamond Phillips recurs as Jeff Levjman. Robinson co-created the comedy series with his I Think You Should Leave creative partner, Zach Kanin. It centers on a man whose obsession with a chair company leads him to dark places and suspicious people.

Our Alex Maidy was glowing about the show, as he said in his review, The Chair Company works well as an ongoing series that forces you to contend with the uneasy feeling that builds across eight episodes. Tim Robinson is a master of cringe comedy, which Zach Kanin and Andrew DeYoung magnify with this unsettlingly odd series. Not a laugh-out-loud comedy like Curb Your Enthusiasm or even Barry, The Chair Company could be the weirdest series to air on HBO in a very long time.”

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,000 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest The Chair Company News

See More

Latest TV News

Shrinking season 3 releaseShrinking season 3 release

TV News

Shrinking season 3 sets release date on Apple TV

Posted 24 hours ago
Apple TV (now without the plus) has revealed the release date for Shrinking season 3. The acclaimed comedy series, which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will return on January 28, 2026, on Apple TV. It will be followed by...
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News