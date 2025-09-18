Tim Robinson thinks he’s uncovering a conspiracy in the hilarious trailer for his new HBO series The Chair Company

Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave) is back for another off-the-wall comedy that could leave you paranoid, willing to risk it all for the truth, and in desperate need of a chair. Today, a hilarious trailer for Robinson’s latest series, The Chair Company, finds the comedian playing a Midwestern man investigating a criminal conspiracy where you’d least expect it. The Chair Company premieres on HBO on October 12, with eight episodes releasing weekly on Sundays, leading to the season finale on November 30.

Robinson co-created the comedy series with his I Think You Should Leave creative partner, Zach Kanin. It centers on a man whose obsession with a chair company leads him to dark places and suspicious people.

Robinson plays William Ronald Trosper in The Chair Company alongside series regulars Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper, Will Price as Seth Trosper, and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini. Lou Diamond Phillips recurs as Jeff Levjman.

Last year, Tim Robinson left audiences in stitches thanks to his dark comedy Friendship, co-starring Paul Rudd. Directed and written by Andrew DeYoung (555, Ohio, Would It Kill You to Laugh?), Friendship is the story of a suburban dad (Robinson) who becomes hellbent on being BFFs with his charismatic new neighbor (Paul Rudd). JoBlo’s EIC, Chris Bumbray, wrote our review, saying that besides being very funny, Friendship is “surprisingly nuanced about how hard it is to make friends as an adult male. Indeed, we’re not always wired that way, with our natural inclination as we get older being to hibernate with our families. It’s not true for everyone, but some folks watching this will relate to how Robinson’s character develops a bro crush on Rudd and wants to be instant best buds, even if the way he goes about it is certifiably insane.”

Also in the cast are Kate Mara (The Martian), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Meredith Garretson (Resident Alien), Carmen Christopher (The Bear), Jack Dylan Grazer (Stephen King’s It), Raphael Sbarge (Once Upon a Time), Jon Glaser (Single Drunk Female), Conner O’Malley (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Ivy Wolk (Anora), John Cenatiempo (Tulsa King), Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Brandi Burkhardt (Hart of Dixie), Eric Rahill (Let’s Start a Cult), Daniel London (Minority Report), Whitmer Thomas (GLOW), and Jason Veasey (Only Murders in the Building).

What do you think about today’s trailer for The Chair Company? Are you a Tim Robinson fan? I’ve seen a handful of his sketches, but nothing more. I wonder if The Chair Company is a decent crash course for his brand of comedy. I should check it out.