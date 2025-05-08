The Conjuring creators considered bringing every villain together for an Avengers-style movie

The Conjuring franchise has been quite the success for Warner Bros., but Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) will be calling it quits with The Conjuring: Last Rites. As this will likely be the last we see of the Warrens, The Conjuring producer Peter Safran told Entertainment Weekly that they “ toyed with the idea ” of going all out with an Avengers-style finale that would have included every demon they’ve fought throughout the series.

“ When we were developing the movie, we always called it Conjuring: Endgame because it was a culmination of a great story that audiences had been with, ” Safran said. “ I’m not saying that our movie is the same as the Avengers: Endgame run of movies, but there was something about building an audience through this storytelling mechanism, through Ed and Lorraine Warren. Knowing that Last Rites was going to be the last one made us put a lot into it to make sure that it was an incredibly satisfying experience and a really emotional experience. “

Michael Chaves, who directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II, and the upcoming Last Rites, added, “ Even as we were developing it, we were throwing a bunch of ideas out: ‘How shamelessly big can we make it?’ ‘How epic can we make it?’ ‘Is this the culmination of all the demons coming to face them?’ Even though we entertained that idea for a minute, we stepped away. I felt strongly that the biggest, most emotional story we could tell was the most personal story. “

However, although The Conjuring: Last Rites won’t be an Avengers-style showdown, Safran did tease that some familiar faces will show up. “ Without any spoilers, we took the opportunity to maybe bring back some fan favorites, ” Safran said. “ You can watch this movie never having seen a Conjuring movie and have a totally satisfying viewing experience, but if you’re a little bit more of a dedicated Conjuring fan, there’s a lot in this for you that maybe a more casual viewer wouldn’t necessarily pick out. “

The Conjuring: Last Rites takes place in 1986 and follows Ed and Lorraine as they come out of retirement to investigate the Smurl family haunting. The trailer will be released tomorrow, so watch out for that. The film will hit theaters on September 5th. Phase 2 of the franchise is already being considered.