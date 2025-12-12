The Conjuring producer teases there’s “a lot of fuel left in the tank” for more movies & TV projects

The Conjuring: Last Rites was intended to bring the horror franchise to a close, at least for the time being, but as the film grossed over $494 million worldwide, it’s no surprise that Warner Bros. wants to get another movie into production sooner rather than later. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, The Conjuring producer Peter Safran said there’s “ a lot of fuel left in the tank ” for future movies and TV projects.

Safran is Confident The Conjuring Franchise Will Continue

“ I think that Last Rites shows that there is a lot of fuel left in the tank, ” Safran said. “ [Last Rites] was the end of that particular version of the story with Patrick and Vera and that version of The Conjuring. There’s so much more to it that we haven’t dug into. So the truth is, I think there’s really exciting ways to go with both film and television, frankly. It would be incredibly satisfying. People have been on this journey with us for a dozen years now. I think they want more. “

The introduction of Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren and Ben Hardy as Tony Spera, Judy’s future husband, could set the stage for future stories involving the next generation of Warrens. “ People fall in love with Patrick and Vera, and Ed and Lorraine, ” Safran said. “ So I think there’s a lot to do. The introduction, in a real way, of Judy and Tony, I think, people love. The feedback we got was they love those characters. So I think that there’ll be more to come. “

What’s Next for The Conjuring Franchise?

A Conjuring TV series is in the works at HBO, with Nancy Won (Jessica Jones) serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Peter Cameron (WandaVision) and Cameron Squires (Gen V) have joined as writers. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it’s said that the series will “ continue the story established in the feature films . ” Nothing has been officially announced, but there have been rumblings that a Conjuring prequel movie is in the works as well.

I’m still astounded by how successful the Conjuring franchise has become — $2.7 billion across nine movies. There’s clearly still an appetite for more, but a little break wouldn’t hurt to build up excitement for the next stage.