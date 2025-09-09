The Conjuring TV series finds writers and showrunner

The Conjuring film franchise is set to come to an end with the fourth installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which reached theatres last Friday and has already pulled in almost $200 million at the global box office… a haul that might have Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema and franchise producers James Wan and Peter Safran re-thinking their decision to end the series. Luckily, New Line let it be known months ago that they only consider The Conjuring: Last Rites to be the end of “phase one” of the series, with phase two to follow – and part of that phase is a Conjuring TV series that has been in the works at the HBO Max streaming service for two years already. Now, Variety reports that the TV series has found its writers and showrunner.

Although HBO Max declined to comment, Variety has learned that Nancy Won, whose previous credits include the Apple TV+ show Sunny, the Hulu shows Tiny Beautiful Things and Little Fires Everywhere, the Marvel / Netflix (and now Disney+) show Jessica Jones, CBS’s Jericho, and The CW’s Supernatural, has been hired to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner on the Conjuring TV series. Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires have also been hired as writers on the show. Cameron’s previous credits include Werewolf by Night, Agatha All Along, Moon Knight, and WandaVision, while Squires has worked on the likes of Agent Elvis, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and Gen V. (Plus Agatha All Along and WandaVision.)

Plot details are being kept under wraps. All HBO Max has ever said is that the series will “ continue the story established in the feature films .” And there are plenty of story options for them to pursue. You have the case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga and have been at the center of The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Conjuring: Last Rites; there are the horrific adventures of demon-associated doll Annabelle, who has carried three films on her shoulders (Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home); there’s the evil nun of The Nun and the upcoming The Nun 2. They could even go further into the mythology of the Conjuring Universe-adjacent The Curse of La Llorona, or bring the scrapped spin-off idea The Crooked Man to the screen.

What do you think of the Conjuring TV series finding its writers and showrunner, and what would you like to see on this show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.