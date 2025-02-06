Shudder orders The Creep Tapes season 2

The Creep Tapes season 2 is coming from the Shudder streaming service and Creep filmmakers Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass

Back in 2014, writer/director Patrick Brice and co-writer/star Mark Duplass teamed up with Blumhouse Productions to bring us the found footage horror film Creep – which was so well-received that a sequel, appropriately titled Creep 2, followed in 2017. Before Creep 2 was even released, Brice confirmed that a third film was in development and was meant to wrap everything up as a trilogy – but along the way, the plan changed from making another feature to making a TV series called The Creep Tapes. The six-episode series made its premiere on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services back in November, becoming “the most watched Shudder show of all time on AMC+ and the strongest November release in Shudder history, driving record subscriber growth and social media engagement.” So, of course, Shudder has now ordered The Creep Tapes season 2!

Created by Brice and Duplass, the first season of The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

Duplass provided Deadline with the following statement about the season 2 order: “We made the first season of The Creep Tapes completely independently, so we were able to truly and unabashedly get our freak on. The fact that so many of you watched it that Shudder not only asked us for more but asked us to go even further this time around? That’s just… really, really unsettling. And terrifically exciting.” Brice added, “We are beyond delighted at the opportunity to bring audiences fresh kills from the closet in a second season of The Creep Tapes! For the series to have found such a rabid audience at Shudder is an absolute dream. It seems ridiculous to apply the term ‘labor of love’ to such an insane franchise, but it’s the truth. We can’t wait to dive back in.

Courtney Thomasma, EVP of streaming at AMC Networks, had this to say: “We can’t wait to see where Mark and Patrick will take this story next as we continue to grow this fan-favorite franchise across both Shudder and AMC+. We’re already preparing ourselves for more psychological discomfort as a new season’s worth of devious and wonderfully weird Peachfuzz antics unfold.

The Creep Tapes is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include Duplass and Brice, who also write the show, with Brice directing all episodes. Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon are also executive producers on the series, and Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer.

Are you glad to hear that The Creep Tapes is coming back for season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
