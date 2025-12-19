The Creep Tapes season 3 is already filming

Back in 2014, writer/director Patrick Brice and co-writer/star Mark Duplass teamed up with Blumhouse Productions to bring us the found footage horror film Creep – which was so well-received that a sequel, appropriately titled Creep 2, followed in 2017. Before Creep 2 was even released, Brice confirmed that a third film was in development and was meant to wrap everything up as a trilogy – but along the way, the plan changed from making another feature to making a TV series called The Creep Tapes. The six-episode series made its premiere on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services last November, becoming “the most watched Shudder show of all time on AMC+ and the strongest November release in Shudder history, driving record subscriber growth and social media engagement.” By the time The Creep Tapes season 2 came along last month to replicate the success of the first season, Shudder had already ordered The Creep Tapes season 3 for 2026. The season 2 finale dropped today – and Duplass has confirmed that season 3 is already filming!

Story of the Creep

Created by Brice and Duplass, the first season of The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake. Season 2 has continued to expose a collection of video tapes from the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake .

In response to a fan who said they were watching the last episode of season 2, Duplass wrote on social media, “ We’ve already shot two episodes of season 3. “

The Creep Tapes is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include Duplass and Brice, who also write the show, with Brice directing all episodes. Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon are also executive producers on the series, and Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer.

