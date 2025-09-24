The Creep Tapes season 2 will premiere in November

Back in 2014, writer/director Patrick Brice and co-writer/star Mark Duplass teamed up with Blumhouse Productions to bring us the found footage horror film Creep – which was so well-received that a sequel, appropriately titled Creep 2, followed in 2017. Before Creep 2 was even released, Brice confirmed that a third film was in development and was meant to wrap everything up as a trilogy – but along the way, the plan changed from making another feature to making a TV series called The Creep Tapes . The six-episode series made its premiere on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services last November, becoming “the most watched Shudder show of all time on AMC+ and the strongest November release in Shudder history, driving record subscriber growth and social media engagement.” Now, they’re looking to replicate that success. Fangoria has learned that The Creep Tapes season 2 is scheduled to premiere on November 14th!

Created by Brice and Duplass, the first season of The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake. Season 2 will continue to expose a collection of video tapes from the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake . In this new batch of six episodes, Duplass will be joined by guest stars David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Robert Longstreet (The Haunting of Hill House), Katie Aselton (Black Rock), Diego Josef (There’s Someone Inside Your House), Desean Terry (The Morning Show), Alec Bewkes (Lo$t BoyZ), Linas Phillips (Spree), Taylor Garron (Abbott Elementary), Timm Sharp (M3GAN 2.0), Jody Lambert (Banana Split), and Jeff Man (Creep 2).

The Creep Tapes is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include Duplass and Brice, who also write the show, with Brice directing all episodes. Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon are also executive producers on the series, and Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer.

Duplass had this to say about the season 2 order: “ We made the first season of The Creep Tapes completely independently, so we were able to truly and unabashedly get our freak on. The fact that so many of you watched it that Shudder not only asked us for more but asked us to go even further this time around? That’s just… really, really unsettling. And terrifically exciting. ” Brice added, “ We are beyond delighted at the opportunity to bring audiences fresh kills from the closet in a second season of The Creep Tapes! For the series to have found such a rabid audience at Shudder is an absolute dream. It seems ridiculous to apply the term ‘labor of love’ to such an insane franchise, but it’s the truth. We can’t wait to dive back in. “

