The Creep Tapes season 2 trailer: Mark Duplass has more people to kill on Shudder this November

Back in 2014, writer/director Patrick Brice and co-writer/star Mark Duplass teamed up with Blumhouse Productions to bring us the found footage horror film Creep – which was so well-received that a sequel, appropriately titled Creep 2, followed in 2017. Before Creep 2 was even released, Brice confirmed that a third film was in development and was meant to wrap everything up as a trilogy – but along the way, the plan changed from making another feature to making a TV series called The Creep Tapes. The six-episode series made its premiere on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services last November, becoming “the most watched Shudder show of all time on AMC+ and the strongest November release in Shudder history, driving record subscriber growth and social media engagement.” Shudder, Brice, and Duplass are looking to replicate that success when The Creep Tapes season 2 premieres on November 14th – and with that date just a couple of weeks away, a trailer for the new season has dropped online! You can watch it in the embed above.

Created by Brice and Duplass, the first season of The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake. Season 2 will continue to expose a collection of video tapes from the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake . In this new batch of six episodes, Duplass will be joined by guest stars David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Robert Longstreet (The Haunting of Hill House), Katie Aselton (Black Rock), Diego Josef (There’s Someone Inside Your House), Desean Terry (The Morning Show), Alec Bewkes (Lo$t BoyZ), Linas Phillips (Spree), Taylor Garron (Abbott Elementary), Timm Sharp (M3GAN 2.0), Jody Lambert (Banana Split), and Jeff Man (Creep 2).

Here’s the episode line-up:

Episode 201: “Joseph” – November 14

A copycat killer (David Dastmalchian) going by the name of “Joseph” meets his match.

Wes (Diego Josef) takes a job shooting a tv pilot for a house flipping show hosted by a bizarre man.

Mark (Robert Longstreet) wakes up chained to another man in a dilapidated room and is forced to solve a series of puzzles.

Ava’s (Taylor Garron) quest to make a salacious documentary is foiled by her deeply uncomfortable subject.

Nick (Timm Sharp) is confronted by his therapist’s odd behavior during an emergency therapy session on Christmas Eve.

A visit from an estranged family member (Katie Aselton) goes haywire.

The Creep Tapes is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include Duplass and Brice, who also write the show, with Brice directing all episodes. Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon are also executive producers on the series, and Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer.

What did you think of the trailer for The Creep Tapes season 2? Will you be watching this new batch of episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you’re a fan of the show, you’ll be glad to hear that Shudder has already ordered season 3.