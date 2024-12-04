Mark Duplass wanted The Creep Tapes to be comfort viewing like Friends and Seinfeld

Back in 2014, writer/director Patrick Brice and co-writer/star Mark Duplass teamed up with Blumhouse Productions to bring us the found footage horror film Creep – which was so well-received that a sequel, appropriately titled Creep 2, followed in 2017. Before Creep 2 was even released, Brice confirmed that a third film was in development and was meant to wrap everything up as a trilogy – but along the way, the plan changed from making another feature to making a TV series called The Creep Tapes . The six-episode series made its premiere on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services last month – and during an interview with The New York Times, Duplass revealed that he made the show with the intention of it becoming comfort viewing for the audience, much like Friends and Seinfeld.

Created by Brice and Duplass, the first season of The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

Duplass provided the following statement: “ A little over 10 years ago, Patrick Brice and I spent a week together in my cabin with a small digital camera. We emerged with a found footage horror film that was so wildly strange and uncomfortable we assumed no one would see it. To be continuing this unholy legacy in the series format is a true nightmare come true. ” Duplass previously let us know, “ The series is based on a collection of video tapes in the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer, who hires his victims to film him for the day under false pretenses. Each episode exposes a new victim from one of the fabled ‘Creep Tapes.’ “

Duplass told The New York Times, “ I wanted The Creep Tapes to feel, as crazy as it sounds, the way I felt with my family during the pandemic when we binge-watched Friends and Seinfeld. There’s a cold open, and the credit sequence hits, and we just feel comfortable. This is going to be a comfort show, weirdly, for people who love this character. It’s the comfort of discomfort. ” He was concerned that viewers might be too familiar with his creepy character to be scared by him anymore, but he found that the enhanced humor in the show made the scares more effective. “ We found that by incorporating more humor into it, people got way more relaxed. When it came time for the scares, they got got at a more intense level. The humor allows us to bring back the shock factor that we’ve lost by the fact that everybody already knows I’m a killer. “

