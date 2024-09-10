The Crow reboot gets a PVOD release this Friday

On August 23rd, Lionsgate released a new version of The Crow onto the big screen (you can read our 6/10 review of the film at THIS LINK and see how we thinks it compares to other Crow movies HERE) – and since it turned out to be both a critical failure and a box office bomb, we knew it wasn’t going to end up having much of a theatrical run. Now Lionsgate has announced that The Crow is already set to receive a PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) and Premium Electronic Sell-Through release this Friday, September 13th. A press release notes that the movie will be available “to buy for $24.99 and to rent for $19.99 (for a 48-hour period) on participating digital platforms from which movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.”

We had previously been referring to this project as a remake, but Lionsgate recently let it be known that this is not to be called a remake, but rather a new adaptation of the source material, the comic book series created by James O’Barr. Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directed this version of The Crow, working from a screenplay by Oscar nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard). The film is produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman. Dan Farah serves as executive producer. Here’s the synopsis: Soulmates Eric (Bill Skarsgard) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Bill Skarsgard (Boy Kills World) and singer FKA Twigs are joined in the cast by Danny Huston (Yellowstone), who plays the lead villain, as well as David Bowles (Brothers), Isabella Wei (1899), Laura Birn (A Walk Among the Tombstones), Sami Bouajila (The Bouncer), and Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders).

Based on the comic book series created by James O’Barr, the first version of The Crow was released in 1994. Following the production of three sequels (each about a different resurrected character), a redux was first announced in late 2008… then it had to make a long journey through development hell. Several screenwriters came and went, scripts were written and scrapped, studios went bankrupt, and directors like Stephen Norrington, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Corin Hardy, and Francisco Javier Gutiérrez were all involved along the way. Actors up for the lead role during the long development period included Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans, Jason Momoa, and Jack Huston.

Amazon is already taking pre-orders for the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of The Crow (check out Amazon’s listing of the 4K right HERE), but we haven’t heard a release date for those physical media copies yet.

Did you watch the new version of The Crow on the big screen? Will you be checking out the PVOD release this weekend? Let us know by leaving a comment below.