The Curse of the Necklace trailer: Madeleine and Violet McGraw horror film reaches Tubi this Friday

Madeleine McGraw and her sister Violet McGraw have had separate successes in the horror genre, with Madeleine having a standout role in The Black Phone and Violet dealing with M3GAN (plus playing roles in the Mike Flanagan projects The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep). Now, they’ll be facing horrors together in The Curse of the Necklace , which is set to be released through the Tubi streaming service this Friday, October 18th. Ahead of that date, a trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by Juan Pablo Arias Munoz (Pumpkinhole, not to be confused with Pumpkinhead) from a screenplay by John Ducey (whose previous credits include A Christmas Mystery, A Hollywood Christmas, and I Believe in Santa), The Curse of the Necklace follows the Davis family, who navigate through tough times in the 1960s. Laura Davis is separated from her husband Frank due to unpredictable temper fueled by alcohol. As she returns to work as a nurse, her daughters, 11-year-old Ellen & 16-year-old Judy, grapple with the changes in their family dynamics. The plot thickens when Frank attempts to win Laura back with a beautiful antique necklace, which turns out to be a conduit for the tormented soul of an evil boy from long ago, putting Laura & her daughters in grave danger.

The McGraw sisters are joined in the cast by Sarah Lind (A Wounded Fawn), Henry Thomas (The Fall of the House of Usher), Roma Maffia (Nip/Tuck), Felix Solis (Man on a Ledge), Jacob Moran (Christmas on the Square), Christina Moore (90210), newcomer Archer Anderson, Amato D’Apolito (Shaft), Connor Hammond (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Matt Fowler (One Night in Miami), Danielia Maximillian-Almeda (Adult Swim Yule Log), Ali Afshar (A California Christmas), Brynne Kurland (Holiday in the Vineyards), and Lauren Swickard (Dear White People).

Christina Moore and Ali Afshar produced the film with Daniel Aspromonte. The McGraw sisters served as executive producers alongside Jackie McGraw, their mother.

