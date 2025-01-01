The Damned Review: Get Ready To Be Filled With Dread

PLOT: A 19th-century widow has to make an impossible choice when, during an especially cruel winter, a foreign ship sinks off the coast of her Icelandic fishing village.

REVIEW: There’s something about a period piece that lends itself to a dreadful atmosphere. Maybe it’s the harsh time period itself, which carries within it such tragedies and misfortune. Death was a constant presence. But there’s also so much room for metaphor and beautiful imagery, making it an ideal candidate for emotionally resonant stories. Especially within the horror genre. And The Damned fully utilizes its time period and setting to deliver a story that resonates even in modern times.

Odessa Young stars as Eva, the widow who owns the primary ship for a fishing village. They’ve had a particularly cruel winter, and their food supplies are growing smaller and smaller. She’s faced with some difficult choices. When a ship sinks in their bay, they’re faced with the ultimate dilemma: help the sinking ship and risk the lives of everyone, or let the sailors die and allow themselves to live to see another die. After the decision is made, they find their village meeting misfortune after misfortune. The Damned asks the question: what will you do to survive, and will you still recognize yourself when the dust is settled?

The entire cast feels absolutely exhausted at all times and it really adds to this harsh and cruel environment. Young has the most showy role, getting to stew in dark moments. Her eyes are so expressive that she’s able to convey a lot with very little dialogue. I appreciated how valued she was in the village and not just cast to the side once her husband passed. Rory McCann‘s role in Game of Thrones as The Hound pretty much set him up for life with period pieces and he works tremendously well here. There’s an immediate familiarity and control that he exerts over the rest of the cast.

As is often the case with period films, this is a slow burn so those seeking energetic pacing may need to look elsewhere. They really take their time, and allow the viewer to soak in the dread. Though, there are times when I have to question the logistics of some of these events. If they’re having issues with keeping fed, chances are they don’t have the resources or energy to build a bunch of coffins. Not to mention then having to bury them in the frozen ground. But it makes for a good visual and people often go against logic when it comes to traditions of death. So it never ruined the film.

The visuals are where The Damned really impresses with beautiful scenic landscapes on display. How the darkness of night contrasts with the whiteness of the snow, and how it leaves highlights on other elements make for a gorgeous look. It can be a bit dark at times but given the setting, I think that is more than appropriate. Flatter lighting would have taken away the realism of the world.

I wasn’t really sure what to think of The Damned until an intriguing third-act reveal. While I won’t go into detail, this was the final piece of the puzzle that made for a satisfying film. They play with the idea of the supernatural throughout the film, so to get a definitive answer, retexturizes the rest of the film. I’m curious as to how others will take it, as I felt that it gave the film more meaning. Okay, that’s enough being vague as hell. Ultimately, I enjoyed the dark journey that The Damned takes us on.

THE DAMNED IS IN SELECT THEATERS ON JANUARY 3RD, 2024.