Matt Smith strips down for laundry day in a first-look pic at the adaptation of Nick Cave’s The Death of Bunny Munro

Matt Smith goes shirtless for a laundrette photoshoot alongside Rafael Mathé in the first pic from The Death of Bunny Munro TV series.

Clearly, it’s laundry day for Matt Smith on the set of Nick Cave‘s The Death of Bunny Munro. Written by BAFTA winner Pete Jackson (Somewhere Boy), with direction by Isabella Eklöf (Industry, Holiday), the Doctor Who and House of the Dragon star goes shirtless in a first-look pic for the upcoming series adaptation of the Cave’s story. Baby Reindeer studio Clerkenwell Films is partnering with Sky Studios for the project, with Nick Cave producing the series based on his second novel.

What’s The Death of Bunny Munro about? Here’s a description of Cave’s novel courtesy of Amazon:

“Set adrift by his wife’s suicide and struggling to keep some sort of grasp on reality, Bunny Munro drives off in his yellow Fiat Punto, Bunny Jr. in tow. To his son waiting patiently in the car while he peddles beauty wares and quickies to lonely housewives in the south of England, Bunny is a hero, larger than life. But Bunny himself seems to have only a dim awareness of his son’s existence, viewing his needs as a distraction from his relentless pursuit of sex, alcohol and drugs.

When his bizarre road trip shades into a final reckoning, and when England’s small towns seem to become stopping points in a strange, mythical landscape, Bunny realizes that the revenants of his world — decrepit fathers, vengeful ghosts, jealous husbands and horned psycho-killers — lurk in the shadows, waiting to exact their toll.

At turns dark and humane — and with all the mystery and enigma fans will recognize as Cave’s singular vision — The Death of Bunny Munro questions the nature of sin and redemption, and lays bare the imprints that fathers leave on their sons.”

In the first image from The Death of Bunny Monru, Matt Smith leans toward the camera in front of a Fenton’s Washeteria washing machine, sans shirt, with an unlit cigarette dangling from a smirking grin. Rafael Mathé, who plays Bunny Junior, sits alongside him with a cheeky smile.

The two characters have much to look forward to as they support one another during their adjustment to loss. Bunny Junior’s father is ill-equipped to care for a young son, but he’ll need to get his act together if both want to survive the journey and each other. The adaptation of Cave’s cult tale also stars Sarah Greene, Lindsay Duncan, Elizabeth Berrington, David Threlfall, Alice Feetham, Robert Glenister, and more.

