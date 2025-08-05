Matt Smith joins the cast of Star Wars: Starfighter as the villain

Deadline reports that Matt Smith has joined the cast of Star Wars: Starfighter, with the actor set to play one of the villain roles in the movie. Ryan Gosling is already attached to star in the film, with Mia Goth also on board.

The film, which will be directed by Shawn Levy from a script by Jonathan Tropper, is a new standalone adventure set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. It will feature all-new characters and explore a period of time that has not yet been explored on screen. Production is expected to kick off this fall. The film will hit theaters on May 28, 2027.

You may recall that Matt Smith was supposed to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He joined the cast in what was supposed to be a “ key role, ” but his character was ultimately removed from the script before he could shoot anything.

“ We were close to me being in it, but then it just never quite happened, ” Smith revealed in 2021. “ I think the thing they were thinking of before, eventually, the part became obsolete and they didn’t need it. And so I never got to be in Star Wars. ” One of the rumours at the time was that his character was going to be Palpatine’s son or a clone. The actor wouldn’t confirm one way or another, but he did say “ it was a pretty groovy thing ” and would have been “ a big shift in the history of the franchise ” had it happened. Now, thanks to Star Wars: Starfighter, it seems that Smith is getting a second shot at travelling to a galaxy far, far away.

Smith will next be seen starring alongside Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing. The crime thriller follows a burned-out ex-baseball player who unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of New York City in the ’90s. The film also stars Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Bad Bunny, and Carol Kane. It will hit theaters on August 29.