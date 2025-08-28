Star Wars: Starfighter announces cast with Ryan Gosling, Mia Goth, Matt Smith, Amy Adams, & more with Shawn Levy directing

The Force is strong this Thursday for Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars film, Star Wars: Starfighter, as the project’s primary cast is ready to be revealed. According to reports, Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Barbie) leads a star-studded lineup, which includes Flynn Gray (Wednesday, Baltimore), Matt Smith (Doctor Who, Caught Stealing), Mia Goth (Pearl, Infinity Pool, Suspiria), Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad, Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners, Wicked Little Letters), Jamael Westman (Good Grief, The Essex Serpent), Daniel Ings (The Marvels, The Gentlemen), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel, Arrival).

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” says Star Wars: Starfighter helmer Shawn Levy. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Cameras for Star Wars: Starfighter roll this fall with plans to unleash the film in theaters on May 28, 2027. Lucasfilm announced Star Wars: Starfighter at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo to much hype. Details about the plot remain a mystery. However, we know the story takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker.

You may recall that Matt Smith was supposed to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He joined the cast in what was supposed to be a “key role,” but Lucasfilm ultimately removed his character from the script before he could shoot anything.

“We were close to me being in it, but then it just never quite happened,” Smith revealed in 2021. “I think the thing they were thinking of before, eventually, the part became obsolete and they didn’t need it. And so I never got to be in Star Wars.” One of the rumours at the time was that his character would be Palpatine’s son or a clone. The actor wouldn’t confirm one way or another, but he did say “it was a pretty groovy thing” and would have been “a big shift in the history of the franchise” had it happened. Now, thanks to Star Wars: Starfighter, it seems that Smith is getting a second shot at traveling to a galaxy far, far away.

