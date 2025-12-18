Star Wars: Starfighter has wrapped production

Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy has taken to social media to announce that production has wrapped on the new Star Wars movie. Unfortunately, we’re still about a year and a half out from the release, but I’m pumped to see this new installment of the franchise.

Who Stars in Star Wars: Starfighter?

Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy) leads a star-studded lineup for the film, which includes Flynn Gray (Wednesday), Matt Smith (Caught Stealing), Mia Goth (Pearl), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (The Essex Serpent), Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel). Levy also told Kevin McCarthy that Thomas Newman (American Beauty) will compose the score for Starfighter.

“ I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter, ” said Levy when the project began. “ From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime. “

Star Wars: Starfighter is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2027.

Levy Says Return of the Jedi is the Biggest Inspiration for Starfighter

When directors discuss what inspires their take on a new Star Wars project, the safe answers are almost always the original film or The Empire Strikes Back, but Levy has previously said he’s drawing inspiration from the most divisive entry in the original trilogy.

“ Let me tell you something, ” Levy explained. “ People – I’ve not said this out loud because everyone’s like ‘Which Star Wars movie is Starfighter the most like? Which is the most inspired by?’ If I’m being honest – I know the cool answer would be Empire, and sort of the inarguable answer would be A New Hope – but it’s kinda Jedi. “

He continued, “ It’s Jedi because of the combination of theme, levity, adventure, heart, spectacle. Somehow that movie just got it right for me. And I saw that movie so many times in a theater, more times in a theater than New Hope and Empire, and it stuck with me. I will tell you…there’s moments where I’m on set, and I feel like that kid is with me, in the director’s chair. Like I’m there making his dream come true. “