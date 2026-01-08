Star Wars: Starfighter will feature a lightsaber duel that was shot by Tom Cruise

Starfighter in post-production

It was revealed a few weeks ago by Shawn Levy that principal photography has wrapped on Star Wars: Starfighter when he posted a photo on his Instagram that showed him running up a wall, and the caption read, “That’s a wrap! Headed into #Starfighter post-production like…” There’s still a year to go in the wait for the movie to hit the big screen and plot details are very minimal at the moment. What is confirmed by Levy is that the film will take place five years after The Rise of Skywalker and the story will feature a father-son dynamic.

Tom Cruise helped film a lightsaber duel

A new piece of behind-the-scenes information that was recently told by Levy in his new interview with The New York Times is that one action sequence that involves a lightsaber duel in a water setting was shot by none other than Tom Cruise. Levy explained that his London set would have many high-profile visitors stop by and spectate, including Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise. Cruise stopped by the set on a November morning by choppering in and Levy jokingly had his crew blast the Mission: Impossible theme as he landed.

According to Levy, Cruise was initially wanting to watch, and when the sequence was being set up, Levy joked that Cruise should hop on a camera. Cruise never seems to shy away from a challenge, so he jumped into the muddy pond and helmed one of the cameras on the lightsaber fight. Levy said,





Now when you see the movie, you’ll know that part of it was shot by Tom. I mean, how cool is that?”

Details on Starfighter

Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy) leads a star-studded lineup for the film, which includes Flynn Gray (Wednesday), Matt Smith (Caught Stealing), Mia Goth (Pearl), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (The Essex Serpent), Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel). Levy also told Kevin McCarthy that Thomas Newman (American Beauty) will compose the score for Starfighter.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” said Levy when the project began. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.“

Star Wars: Starfighter is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2027.