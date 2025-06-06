Star Wars: Starfighter: Mia Goth joins Ryan Gosling for the Shawn Levy-directed Star Wars film

After shocking audiences with her chilling performances in Ti West’s X saga and giving Netflix subscribers another reason to look forward to Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Mia Goth is ready to travel the stars for Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars film Star Wars: Starfighter. Goth joins Ryan Gosling (Barbie, The Fall Guy, Blade Runner 2049) as a primary cast member for the Star Wars adventure coming to theaters on May 28, 2027.

According to Disney, Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, is a standalone adventure set approximately five years after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker. The film, which will begin production this Fall, is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period that has not been explored on screen yet.

Mia Goth recently joined Guillermo del Toro and Jacob Elordi on stage at Netflix’s annual TUDUM celebration to promote the Hellboy and Pan’s Labyrinth filmmaker’s Frankenstein, based on Mary Shelly’s classic tale of perversion, mad science, and paying God. In addition to starring Mia Goth as Elizabeth, Frankenstein features Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as The Monster, Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe, Christoph Waltz as Harlander, David Bradley as the Blind Man, Charles Dance, and more. In Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of the creator and his tragic creation.

Star Wars: Starfighter comes to theaters almost one year after Disney and Lucasfilm unleash The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22, 2026. Jon Favreau directs The Mandalorian and Grogu from a script he co-wrote with Dave Filoni, based on characters created by George Lucas. In the upcoming film, Pedro Pascal reprises his role as The Mandalorian, Din Djarin, while Jeremy Allen White stars as the voice of Rotta the Hutt, with Sigourney Weaver and Jonny Coyne part of the primary cast.

Adding Mia Goth to the Star Wars: Starfighter cast is a fantastic way to keep the hype train moving smoothly as we wait for more details about Shawn Levy’s ambitious new project. Are you excited about Star Wars: Starfighter? Let us know in the comments section below.