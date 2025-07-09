Sony releases a new poster for Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing

After a career of intense character dramas, Darren Aronofsky changes up his style for a crime caper that has a surprising amount of levity for the filmmaker. Sony has just unveiled a new poster for Caught Stealing. The one-sheet is reminiscent of a collage with picture cut-outs that are glued together for decoration. The film is penned by Charlie Huston, who is also the author of the book that the movie is based on. The cast sports a list of impressive names that include Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Carol Kane.

The official plot synopsis reads,

“Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant. When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…”

Aronofsky produces the film along with Jeremy Dawson, Dylan Golden and Ari Handel. Charlie Huston is also an executive producer along with Ann Ruark.

The trailer features action, chases, and fights set to the sounds of The Clash. The footage is wildly different from anything Aronofsky’s done before. Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray (who first saw the trailer earlier this year at CinemaCon with Aronofsky personally attending) raved that Caught Stealing looked like great fun, and like a late ’90s action flick. Aronofsky described the new film as a “beautiful exercise” in genre filmmaking. He said, “It’s just a crime caper that we tried to make really well – and that was a really fun activity. There’s nothing wrong with taking a classic genre and just trying to make it better, and to do things with real craft.”

Caught Stealing is not yet rated, but will be hitting theaters on August 29.