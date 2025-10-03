When can you bring home the 4K Blu-ray for Caught Stealing? Sony releases the details

Caught Stealing is currently available on digital but this fall, you’ll be able to bring home Darren Aronofsky’s new film with a 4K Blu-ray or regular Blu-ray. Blu-ray.com has unveiled the details for the physical media release coming from Sony. The late summer crime caper featured an all-star cast that includes Austin Butler, Regina King, Vincent D’Onofrio, Liev Schreiber, and Zoë Kravitz. Both the UHD and Blu-ray are due to hit retailers on November 11.

The description reads,

“Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant.

When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…

Caught Stealing is directed by Academy Award nominee Darren Aronofsky, screenplay by Charlie Huston, based on his book of the same name.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Aronofsky: The Real Deal – Director Darren Aronofsky and Screenwriter/Author Charlie Huston explore the genesis of the film, the process of adaptation, and how to keep audiences guessing.

Casting Criminals, Chaos, and a Cat – Austin Butler leads an incredible ensemble of actors – hear from the cast & crew on their characters, filming on set, and more!

New York Story – From nosy neighbors to Black & White cookies, Caught Stealing is a love letter to New York.

I Don’t Drive – Whether he’s running through traffic or hanging from a sixth-story balcony, Austin Butler brought an intense physicality to his performance as washed-up baseball player Hank Thompson.

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature