Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler are engaged in a game of cat and mouse in the upcoming A24 film Enemies

Deadline is reporting that Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler will be going head-to-head in an upcoming crime drama from A24. White, who is a two-time Emmy-winner for his series The Bear, is set to star in Enemies opposite Academy Award-nominee Austin Butler. Enemies is the new film from Henry Dunham, who previously directed another crime thriller with 2018’s The Standoff at Sparrow Creek, which follows a former cop-turned-militia man who investigates a shooting at a police funeral.

Per Deadline, Enemies is about a relentless detective and an infamous contract killer who collide in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Dunham directs from a script that he also wrote, and was able to secure a $25 million budget for the film. The production is scheduled to commence sometime this summer on location in Chicago. The movie will be an A24 production with Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg producing alongside Alejandro De Leon. Meanwhile, Josh Bachove is on board as an executive producer.

After making a splash in the down-and-dirty drama Shameless, Jeremy Allen White shattered expectations with his role as Philip “Lip” Gallagher on FX’s The Bear. Season 4 of The Bear develops while White continues his work on the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere and the upcoming Star Wars film The Mandalorian & Grogu. He was recently announced to be starring in a series adaptation of André Aciman’s novel Enigma Variations for Netflix. The Wheel of Time and The Blacklist writer Amanda Kate Shuman adapts Aciman’s story as the project’s writer, executive producer, and showrunner, with Oliver Hermanus directing and executive producing alongside White.