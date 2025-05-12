City on Fire: Matt Ross to direct Austin Butler in adaptation of Don Winslow novel

Austin Butler has been attached to star in an adaptation of Don Winslow’s City on Fire for the last two years, but the project is finally moving forward as it now has a director. Deadline reports that Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic) has been tapped to direct City on Fire for Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

The novel is the first installment of a trilogy that “ focuses on two criminal empires — one Irish, the other Italian — that control all of New England, until a modern-day Helen of Troy tears them apart and starts a brutal war. The main character, Danny Ryan, is forced to grow from a street soldier into a ruthlessly efficient leader to protect his friends, his family and the home he loves. Fighting the Mafia, the local cops, the feds – everyone – Danny builds a dynasty or will die trying. ” Should the film be successful, I’d imagine that the other two novels, City of Dreams and City in Ruins, would follow.

Justin Kuritzkes (Challengers) will adapt the script for City on Fire. Butler will produce alongside David Heyman of Heyday Films and Shane Salerno of the Story Factory.

Most of us know Matt Ross for his appearances in front of the camera in movies such as American Psycho and The Aviator. He played Alby Grant on Big Love and Gavin Belson on Silicon Valley. He made his feature directorial debut with 28 Hotel Rooms starring Chris Messina and Marin Ireland, and followed it up with Captain Fantastic. The 2016 comedy/drama starred Viggo Mortensen as the head of a family forced by circumstances to reintegrate into society after living in isolation for a decade. Mortensen was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

“ We are elated that venerable producer David Heyman, alongside Austin Butler, will join forces with Shane Salerno to make Don Winslow’s spectacular trilogy, starting with City on Fire, ” said Sony 3000 head Elizabeth Gabler when the project was first announced. “ Don is an iconic novelist and a true master of the genre of suspenseful crime fiction and has created one of the most memorable modern-day heroes in Danny Ryan, the complex and compelling protagonist of this trilogy. It is a dream come true to envision Austin, with his uniquely brilliant and charismatic talent, bringing this character and story to cinematic life. “