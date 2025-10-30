Kockroach: Taron Egerton will replace Oscar Isaac in Channing Tatum’s new crime drama

Deadline reports that Taron Egerton is set to join Channing Tatum and Zazie Beetz in Kockroach, a crime drama about a “ a mysterious stranger who takes on New York’s criminal underworld, transforming himself into a larger-than-life crime boss in a city where power is everything. ” Producer Andrew Lazar has described the project as similar to Goodfellas and Scarface.

Egerton is actually taking over the role Oscar Isaac was set to play when the project was announced earlier this year. Isaac had to jump ship due to scheduling conflicts. Principal photography is set to begin in Australia in February under the direction of Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic). Jonathan Ames (Bored to Death) is writing the script based on the novel by William Lashner, with revisions by Ross.

In a statement, Lazar said, “ I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Taron to Kockroach and to see him team up with Channing and Zazie in this fresh and bold take on the gangster genre. Under the extraordinary talent of director Matt Ross, Kockroach will push boundaries and expectations in the same ways as such seminal films as Scarface and Goodfellas. I’m also thrilled to see our incredible creative team coming together. Academy Award-winning production designer Colin Gibson, DP Adam Arkapaw, and VFX Supervisor Jonathan Dearing. “

Egerton has been quite busy lately, starring in the crime drama She Rides Shotgun and leading Smoke, the Apple TV series that follows a detective and an arson investigator as they work together to stop two serial arsonists. He also found considerable success with Carry-On, the action thriller which is currently sitting at the #3 spot of Netflix’s Top 10 most popular movies of all time.