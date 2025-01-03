The Death of Snow White trailer gives beloved tale a dark fantasy reimagining

Best known to genre fans for playing iconic slasher Jason Voorhees in multiple Friday the 13th fan films, Jason Brooks has stepped behind the camera to direct the upcoming film The Death of Snow White , which is set to be released on the same March weekend that Disney will be releasing their live-action Snow White movie! With March 21st swiftly approaching, a trailer for The Death of Snow White has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by Brooks from a screenplay he wrote with producer Naomi Mechem-Miller, The Death of Snow White has the following synopsis: Pursued by her stepmother for eternal beauty, Snow White flees into a terrifying forest and aligns with seven bloodthirsty dwarves – cold-blooded assassins with a knack for brutal killings. Her spirit is tested in this grim fairy tale.

The film stars Sanae Loutsis (Kill Craft) as Snow White, with Chelsea Edmundson (Army of the Dead) as the Evil Queen. Brooks has an acting role in the film, and other cast members include Tristan Nokes (Salvage Yard Shine Boys), Risa Mei (The Yorkie Werewolf), Ali Chapman (Who’s Watching the Kids), Jeremy Hallam (Hacks), Carl Covington (The Horrorverse), Kelly Tappan (Children of the Pines), Holland Stull (Devil’s Knight), and newcomers Dillon Moore, Michael De Santo II, Christopher Burnside, and Hailey Stubblefield.

Coming our way from Real Fiction Studios and STL Productions, The Death of Snow White is said to be a raw, dark fantasy reimagining of the beloved tale, a gothic horror experience that stays true to the core themes that made Snow White a timeless classic. Brooks said, “ While our intention was to create a fun and unique take on the story while incorporating wonderful practical effects, we never intended to compete against Disney and what they are doing. Our entire budget is less than 1% of Disney’s budget. They are spending more on marketing than we had to make the film. We love Disney and want the best for everyone. Our true goal is to make a movie that people will truly enjoy. “

What did you think of the trailer for The Death of Snow White? Let us know by leaving a comment below.