The 2026 Razzie Award nominations have been announced, Snow White and War of the Worlds lead with six

It’s that time. The time of industry recognition. In the next few months, the Hollywood film community will be recognizing and honoring the accomplishments of the movies from 2025. The Golden Globes have already set the stage and there will be more award shows leading up to the big one — The Academy Awards. But first, The Hollywood Reporter has announced the nominations for the 2026 Razzie Awards this morning. While One Battle After Another is collecting a bevy of accolades, Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds remake has also gained notoriety and is tied with the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Snow White with six nominations for this year’s Razzies.

Razzie Award Nominations

And the nominees for the 2026 Razzie Awards include:

Worst Picture

The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Disney’s Snow White (2025)

Star Trek: Section 31

War Of The Worlds (2025)

Worst Actor

Dave Bautista / In The Lost Lands

Ice Cube / War Of The Worlds

Scott Eastwood / Alarum

Jared Leto / Tron: Ares

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Actress

Ariana DeBose / Love Hurts

Milla Jovovich / In The Lost Lands

Natalie Portman / Fountain Of Youth

Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard

Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Section 31

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

Smurfs (2025)

Snow White (2025)

War Of The Worlds (2025)

Worst Supporting Actress

Anna Chlumsky / Bride Hard

Ema Horvath / The Strangers: Chapter 2

Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers

Kacey Rohl / Star Trek: Section 31

Isis Valverde / Alarum

Worst Supporting Actor

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)

Nicolas Cage / Gunslingers

Stephen Dorff / Bride Hard

Greg Kinnear / Off The Grid

Sylvester Stallone / Alarum

Worst Screen Combo

All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)

James Corden & Rihanna / Smurfs (2025)

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / War Of The Worlds (2025)

Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) / The Alto Knights

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Director

Rich Lee / War of The Worlds (2025)

Olatunde Osunsanmi / Star Trek: Section 31

The Russo Brothers / The Electric State

Trey Edward Shults / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Marc Webb / Snow White (2025)

Worst Screenplay

The Electric State / Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.

Hurry Up Tomorrow / Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim

Snow White (2025) / Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention. Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

Star Trek: Section 31 / Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt

War Of The Worlds (2025) / Screen story and screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H.G. Wells.