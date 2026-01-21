The 2026 Razzie Award nominations have been announced, Snow White and War of the Worlds lead with six

Award Season
It’s that time. The time of industry recognition. In the next few months, the Hollywood film community will be recognizing and honoring the accomplishments of the movies from 2025. The Golden Globes have already set the stage and there will be more award shows leading up to the big one — The Academy Awards. But first, The Hollywood Reporter has announced the nominations for the 2026 Razzie Awards this morning. While One Battle After Another is collecting a bevy of accolades, Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds remake has also gained notoriety and is tied with the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Snow White with six nominations for this year’s Razzies.
Razzie Award Nominations
And the nominees for the 2026 Razzie Awards include:
Worst Picture
The Electric State
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Disney’s Snow White (2025)
Star Trek: Section 31
War Of The Worlds (2025)
Worst Actor
Dave Bautista / In The Lost Lands
Ice Cube / War Of The Worlds
Scott Eastwood / Alarum
Jared Leto / Tron: Ares
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Actress
Ariana DeBose / Love Hurts
Milla Jovovich / In The Lost Lands
Natalie Portman / Fountain Of Youth
Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard
Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Section 31
Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel
I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)
Five Nights At Freddy’s 2
Smurfs (2025)
Snow White (2025)
War Of The Worlds (2025)
Worst Supporting Actress
Anna Chlumsky / Bride Hard
Ema Horvath / The Strangers: Chapter 2
Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers
Kacey Rohl / Star Trek: Section 31
Isis Valverde / Alarum
Worst Supporting Actor
All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)
Nicolas Cage / Gunslingers
Stephen Dorff / Bride Hard
Greg Kinnear / Off The Grid
Sylvester Stallone / Alarum
Worst Screen Combo
All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)
James Corden & Rihanna / Smurfs (2025)
Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / War Of The Worlds (2025)
Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) / The Alto Knights
The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Director
Rich Lee / War of The Worlds (2025)
Olatunde Osunsanmi / Star Trek: Section 31
The Russo Brothers / The Electric State
Trey Edward Shults / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Marc Webb / Snow White (2025)
Worst Screenplay
The Electric State / Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.
Hurry Up Tomorrow / Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim
Snow White (2025) / Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention. Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.
Star Trek: Section 31 / Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt
War Of The Worlds (2025) / Screen story and screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H.G. Wells.
