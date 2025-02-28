Razzie Awards: Madame Web snags Worst Picture while Francis Ford Coppola basks in the “honor” of his many nominations

The 45th Razzie Awards results are in. Sony’s Madame Web is the clear winner/loser of this year’s dragging of cinematic mediocrity with three wins, including Worst Picture, Worst Actress for Dakota Johnson, and Worst Screenplay. The Razzie results arrive two days before Oscar Sunday when films that some consider the best of the best have their chance to shine.

Madame Web taking the top prize is unsurprising given the movie’s abysmal quality. It was my worst film of 2024 and a Golden Schmoe nominee for worst movie of 2024, only to be beaten by Todd Phillips’s Joker: Folie a Deux. Dakota Johnson hardly tried to defend the film during its PR tour, saying she “probably will never make anything like it again.” To be fair, she enjoyed working with her castmates, who, despite circumstances, gave Madame Web the old college try, but the film turned into something completely different from what Johnson had in mind when she signed on.

Jerry Seinfeld snagged the Razzie for Worst Actor thanks to his Unfrosted film, while Amy Schumer earned Worst Supporting Actress for the same movie about the war between Kellogg’s and Post to create a cake that could change breakfast forever, the Pop Tart.

One filmmaker who took his Razzie nominations in stride was Francis Ford Coppola, who won Worst Director for Megalopolis. Coppola celebrated his win on Friday by posting a cheeky response on Instagram.

“I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm , and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking,” he said.

“In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now,” Coppola wrote.

“What an honor to stand alongside a great and courageous filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema’s most beloved failures, PLAYTIME! My sincere thanks to all my brilliant colleagues who joined me to make our work of art, MEGALOPOLIS, and let us remind ourselves us that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future.”

You can see the complete list of winners/losers for this year’s Razzie Awards below:

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie à Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Actor

Jack Black / Dear Santa

Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie à Deux

Dennis Quaid / Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted (WINNER)

Actress

Cate Blanchett / Borderlands

Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle

Dakota Johnson / Madame Web (WINNER)

Jennifer Lopez / Atlas

Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands

Kevin Hart / Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag) / Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim / Madame Web

Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers (WINNER)

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) / Reagan

Emma Roberts / Madame Web

Amy Schumer / Unfrosted (WINNER)

FKA twigs / The Crow

Director

S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis (WINNER)

Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie à Deux

Eli Roth / Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) / Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” / Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis / Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as “Ronnie and Nancy”) / Reagan

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Screenplay

Joker: Folie à Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web (WINNER)

Megalopolis

Reagan