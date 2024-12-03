Disney releases the second trailer for the Snow White live-action adaptation

Disney’s Snow White has garnered quite a bit of controversy. The film was delayed a full year from March 2024 to March 2025 and there had been outspoken critics, from Peter Dinklage for their handling of the Dwarves issue, to the son of the original animated film’s director. David Hale Hand, son of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs supervising director David Dodd Hand, is very much opposed to the remake. “I mean, it’s a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it,” Hand said. “There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did… I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves.“

Disney has now released the second full trailer for their Snow White adaptation. The description reads, “From the producer and executive producer of Wicked, Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, and director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) comes Disney’s Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the studio’s classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. The new trailer showcases the scale and beauty of the lavish production design, the beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy, and a first look at the power ballad Waiting on a Wish, one of the all-new original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman).”