The 7 Dwarves first look images put a horror twist on Snow White – Exclusive!

Putting a horror twist on popular children’s story characters who are in the public domain has become a popular trend these days. Multiple Mickey Mouse horror films are making their way out into the world since the earliest Mickey cartoons are now public domain, filmmakers are working on horror versions of Goldilocks, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella, and a whole cinematic universe is being built out of horror movies based on the likes of Winnie the Pooh, Bambi, Peter Pan, and others. Last month, we learned that a movie called The 7 Dwarves , which puts a terrifying twist on the story of Snow White, is in the works and scheduled for release in March of 2025. Now we’ve gotten our hands on a pair of first look images from The 7 Dwarves, and you can check those out at the bottom of this article!

Promising a spine-chilling ride that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats, The 7 Dwarves has the following synopsis: In The 7 Dwarves, Snow White narrowly escapes the clutches of the evil witch, only to find herself lost in the eerie depths of the dark forest. But her nightmare is far from over. She soon becomes the prey of a sadistic group of dwarves (Cranky, Jolly, Drowsy, Meek, Snuffy, Wheezy, Chief, and Ditzy). Far from being her protectors, these sadistic dwarves hunt her relentlessly, forcing Snow White to fight for survival. As she outwits and eliminates each dwarf one by one, the tension rises to a blood-soaked climax in this spine-chilling horror reimagining.

Colin Patrick Ryan is directing the film from a script by producer Chris Hoyt and executive producer Galen Christy. A press release notes, “ Combining suspense, horror, and a reimagined take on a familiar tale, The 7 Dwarves promises to captivate horror fans and fairytale enthusiasts alike. ” Christy adds, “ We’re thrilled to bring audiences a bold, new vision of Snow White like they’ve never seen before. By turning this beloved tale into a nightmarish

survival story, fans of the original will be captivated by the unexpected twists and turns that horror lovers will be talking about for years to come! “

Ryan provided the following statement: “ We wanted to take a familiar story and push it to a dark, unexpected place. This isn’t your childhood fairytale. The 7 Dwarves is full of brutal action, psychological horror, and twists that will shock even the most seasoned horror fans. “

The 7 Dwarves is being produced by CTRL+N and Octane MultiMedia, and will star newcomer Lia Ryan in the role of Snow White. Hoyt is producing the film with Josh McKamie, Colin Stein, and Andy Swanson.

Are you looking forward to this movie? Check out the first look images, then share your thoughts on The 7 Dwarves by leaving a comment below.