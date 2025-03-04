A first look at Alex Garland’s Warfare details the risks, bloodshed, and horror of becoming trapped in a grueling gunfight

Some people say there are no winners in war, and if Alex Garland’s Warfare is any indication, more accurate words are rarely spoken. A24 is coming in hot today with a first-look video at Warfare, an intense new drama from Iraq war veteran Ray Mendoza and Civil War director Alex Garland. The new Warfare video details Ray’s motivation for telling the story and his commitment to bringing audiences close to the action and drama. The video also includes the cast’s immersive training involving a three-week Navy SEAL crash course.

Warfare stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, with Joseph Quinn and Charles Melton.

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

In A24’s latest video for Warfare, Alex Garland explains that he and Ray Mendoza began talking about the new film halfway through filming last year’s Civil War. Ray says he made this film for Elliot Miller, who was in the operation on which the film is based. Elliot does not remember what happened during the mission, so the film is Ray’s way of uncovering the missing pieces. “This will undoubtedly be one of the most important, poignant things we’ll ever do,” Will Poulter says in the video.

The cast also talks about the three-week Navy SEAL boot camp that whipped them into shape and gave them the tools they’ll need to understand the severity of the mission. The training requires enormous dedication, physical strain, and mental fortitude. In other words, you don’t sign on to act in Warfare lightly; knowing the research alone could change how you see the world forever.

Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s Warfare comes to theaters on April 11. What do you think about A24’s new Warfare video? Let us know in the comments section below.