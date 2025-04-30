Interview: Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza Talk Directing Warfare

A24‘s Warfare is one of the best movies of the year, and not enough people have seen it. You can check out our review HERE, and a few weeks ago, we chatted with some of the actors who make Warfare so memorable (which you can see embedded below). D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, and Charles Melton discussed working on such a challenging project. And now, we talk with the guys who made it feel so very real. Fresh off of Garland’s Civil War, the filmmaker presents one of the most effective war films I’ve ever witnessed. While Garland continues to impress visually, co-director and former Navy SEAL, Mendoza, brings a stark reality to the intense nature of the movie.

Warfare is like no other war film you’ve ever seen. It is immersive, literally putting the audience inside a frightening—and very real—situation. It’s a fantastic feature, and it was incredible meeting all of those involved. While it was terrific hearing Garland’s take, you can tell that the two of these filmmakers working together added an extra set of reality to this impressive feature.