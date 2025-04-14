Interviews

Interview: We speak with Warfare stars Will Poulter, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Charles Melton!

By
Posted 2 hours ago

Alex Garland offered an intriguing take on the current state of the world with the feature Civil War. Yet his latest is, for this viewer, one of his best. Co-directed by Garland and Ray Mendoza, the latter brings this terrifying experience to life. Mendoza offers his experience as a US Navy Seal to blistering heights with this ferociously intense drama. The cast includes Will Poulter, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Joseph Quinn, Noah Centineo, Charles Melton Cosmo Jarvis, and many more. It’s an exceptional and extremely potent feature. The sound and the visuals all feel about as intense as a war film could possibly feel. With Garland’s style and Mendoza’s knowledge, Warfare is one of the most chilling war movies I’ve ever witnessed.

Recently, I sat down with cast members Will Poulter, Charles Melton, and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. I chatted with the trio of actors about basic training and how they prepared for the on-screen intensity. The three actors are part of a fantastic ensemble. It’s easy to care about every single character and the horrific struggles they face. It was impressive how each actor stood out in some way. And much of that credit can go to the directing team of Garland and Mendoza. In fact, Mendoza’s expertise and commitment to telling an honest depiction of a real-life event were remarkable.

Warfare is now playing, and man, is it a powerful feature (check out our review) The violence is terrifying, and the silences are even more so. I loved Warfare. It’s a moviegoing experience.

