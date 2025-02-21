WTF Happened to Logan Paul?

We take a deep dive into the live and career of a guy equally loved and despised by the fans who made him a multi-millionaire.

One of the strangest cults of celebrity that has arisen over the last decade or so was the rise of influencer culture. Overnight, regular schmoes were elevated to superstar status, and one of the biggest ever is certainly Logan Paul. The younger brother of Jake Paul, who is himself a spectacularly popular influencer, Paul has over 23 million subscribers on YouTube and has parlayed his fame into lucrative endorsement deals, including a stake in the wildly popular Prime energy drink.

Yet, in recent years, Paul’s seemed possessed by the need to prove himself, particularly athletically, with being signed to WWE and well-regarded as a heel. However, he’s also sought to be taken seriously as a boxer, fighting in a series of exhibition bouts with massive paydays. However, none were more notorious than when he fought former champ Mike Tyson live in a Netflix event, with him dominating the much older Tyson in a match that was widely slammed but also incredibly lucrative for all involved.

In this episode of WTF Happened to This Celebrity, we take a look into the rise of Logan Paul and try to chart how he rose to the point that this former vlogger now has a rumoured net worth of over $150 million. However, Paul’s also had his share of failures, with a stab at a Hollywood career quickly imploding thanks to a series of barely released movies no one, including his many online followers, seemed to care about. We also chart the various controversies which might have derailed the career of a traditional celebrity, but he was able to weather any scandal thanks to the intense loyalty of his fans. We also dip into the fact that Paul is also much despised, yet people can’t help but watch his antics, all of which have only added to his YouTube subscriber count and net worth. 

