Rachel Zegler summons an army of woodland creatures with the power of song in Disney’s latest Snow White teaser trailer

Rachel Zegler is ready to unleash her Disney princess superpower in the latest teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action Snow White movie. While Rapunzel has her sentient hair, and Elsa can conjure snow and frost to spectacular results, the Fairest of Them All can summon an army of woodland creatures with her melodious singing voice. Zegler, known for her pipes, belts one out for the latest Snow White promo, giving fans a taste of the magic of the mouse-eared studio’s latest live-action adaptation of an animated classic.

Despite a lack of enthusiasm for Snow White, the enchanted film is tracking for a $53M debut in North America. Disney is doing everything it can to get potential audience members psyched for the reimagining of a stone-cold classic. Beyond the questionable design of the Seven Dwarves, Snow White looks like a pure-hearted fairytale romp with over-the-top performances, plenty of sing-a-long scenes, and CGI sets that have us begging for the days of on-location filming. At least Zegler looks to shine brightly in the upcoming adaptation, and hey, we haven’t seen the movie yet, so we shouldn’t be too quick to judge.

Here’s the official synopsis for Snow White courtesy of Disney:

“From the producer and executive producer of Wicked, Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, and director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) comes Disney’s Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the studio’s classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. The new trailer showcases the scale and beauty of the lavish production design, the beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy, and a first look at the power ballad Waiting on a Wish, one of the all-new original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman).”

What do you think about the latest teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action Snow White? Will the movie surprise audiences? Are people blowing the uproar about the film out of proportion? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.