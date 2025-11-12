The Devil Wears Prada 2 strikes a pose with a teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel

I hope you have something fabulous to wear to today’s teaser trailer reveal for The Devil Wears Prada 2; otherwise, you might find yourself on the receiving end of Miranda’s eye daggers. Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna. It introduces an all-new runway of characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and McKenna.

The 2006 movie starred Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, a brilliant but sensible new graduate who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine. The film also starred Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s senior assistant, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, the magazine’s art director. The film was a huge success, grossing $326 million and earning Streep an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

In today’s teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Miranda (Streep) steps in time to Madonna‘s “Vogue” on her way to the elevator at Runway Magazine. Just as the door’s about to close, Andy (Hathaway) sticks her hand between the doors, stands next to Miranda, then dons a pair of stylish shades. The teaser is all attitude, and I am loving every second of it.

What do you think about today’s teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2? Do you think Miranda will be as cutthroat as she was in the original? Are you excited to watch Andy throw some of her weight around after climbing the corporate ladder? Let us know in the comments section below.

