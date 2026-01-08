Horror Movie News

The Devil’s Advocate to get 4K Ultra HD release courtesy of Scream Factory

By
Posted 3 hours ago
The Devil's Advocate 4K releaseThe Devil's Advocate 4K release

Scream Factory and Shout Factory have announced their March batch of 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases, which include a 4K release of The Devil’s Advocate, the 1997 horror thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino. It’s set to be released on March 10.

Special Features

Unfortunately, the film doesn’t include a robust helping of extras (at least for the moment), but the special features include:

  • 4K Transfer from the 35mm Original Camera Negative
  • Presented in Dolby Vision
  • Audio Commentary with Director Taylor Hackford
  • Audio Commentary with Taylor Hackford
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer
The Devil's Advocate, 4K release

What is The Devil’s Advocate About?

The Devil’s Advocate stars Reeves as a gifted young Florida lawyer who is invited to work for a major New York City law firm. As his wife (Charlize Theron) becomes haunted by frightening visions, the lawyer slowly realizes that the firm’s owner, John Milton (Pacino), is the Devil. The rest of the cast includes Connie Nielsen, Craig T. Nelson, Jeffrey Jones, Judith Ivey, and Heather Matarazzo.

We Have Keanu Reeves to Thank for Al Pacino Playing the Devil

The Devil’s Advocate received mixed reviews upon its release, but it’s hard not to admire a film that lets Al Pacino go completely full-throttle as the Prince of Darkness. That said, the iconic actor initially wanted nothing to do with the project, turning it down three separate times. Pacino even suggested that Robert Redford or Sean Connery might be better suited for the role, but the studio had its heart set on him.

A rewrite was commissioned to make the material more appealing, and Pacino eventually signed on—only for the production to realize it couldn’t afford him. Enter Keanu Reeves, who was so eager to work with Pacino that he reportedly took a multi-million-dollar pay cut to make it happen. For that sacrifice, cinephiles everywhere owe him a sincere thank you.

A Lawsuit Delayed the Home Video Release

Before it could even reach home video, the film became entangled in a lawsuit. The massive wall sculpture featured in Milton’s apartment was deemed to closely resemble Ex Nihilo, a work by sculptor Frederick Hart. A federal judge ruled that the film’s video release would be blocked until the case went to trial, unless a settlement was reached. Ultimately, Warner Bros. agreed to edit the scene in future releases and affix warning stickers to unedited videotapes clarifying that the artwork in the film was not related to Hart’s sculpture.

Will you be adding The Devil’s Advocate to your 4K collection?

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,480 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest The Devil's Advocate News

See More

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to Al Pacino?

Posted 3 years ago
In this episode of WTF Happened to This Celebrity, we look back at the life and career of the legendary actor Al Pacino!
devil's advocate 1997

JoBlo Originals

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) – The Best Movie You Never Saw

Posted 4 years ago
Keanu Reeves Week continues here on JoBlo Videos with the latest edition of The Best Movie You Never Saw, focusing in the 1997 horror drama, The Devil’s Advocate! Better to reign in Hell than serve in Heaven. Those iconic words...

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2025!

Posted 1 week ago
2025 was a solid year for horror, but what were the best movies? Here's our list of the best horror movies of the year!

JoBlo Originals

The 5 Worst Horror Movies of 2025

Posted 1 week ago
Despite 2025 being a generally good year for horror, there were also some notable disappointments among the releases.