What secret is Zendaya hiding in the trailer for the A24 dark comedy The Drama?

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will be starring in a rom-com set for next year. However, this won’t just be any rom-com, but a rom-com from A24, so there will, of course, be some twisted angle to the film. In fact, none other than Ari Aster will be producing the movie with Lars Knudsen through their Square Peg banner, with Kristoffer Borgli and Tyler Campellone on board to produce under Dilemma Films, in collaboration with A24.

The romantic comedy is titled The Drama, and the plot is being kept secret. However, it is being said that the movie is about a romance that takes an unexpected turn before their big day. Could she turn out to be a serial killer or something? Could the secret be his? The Drama comes from Kristoffer Borgli, who has written and will be directing it. Borgli also brought us the Nicolas Cage offbeat comedy Dream Scenario. The film, which is under wraps, will also star Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates. A24 has now released the ominous trailer, which you can take a look at above.

A24 has secured a release date for April 3, 2026, which will counter the release of the newly announced sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. A24 has been expanding its demographic scope in recent years with movies like Civil War, and the studio has been dabbling in the romance genre as of late with movies like The Materialists and We Live in Time. Also, check out the poster released for the film, which has the look of a creepy candid photo used in an NBC Deadline murder mystery.

Both Zendaya and Pattinson are also set to be seen in their respective anticipated comic book sequels, with Zendaya in production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Pattinson is finally getting ready to don the cape and cowl for The Batman Part II. Director Matt Reeves says “We start shooting [the film] in spring, probably around the end of April or beginning of May. It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson [Tomlin] did, and we’ve started to share it with Robert [Pattinson].”

Pattinson’s copy of the screenplay is protected under lock and key. “We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code. [Pattinson] was in New York at the time, and everything is high security,” Reeves said. After reading the script, Pattinson got to keep his copy. “We really trust Rob, because he’s the best,” Reeves said, speaking about Pattinson’s professionalism.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.