Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are set to star in The Drama — a romantic comedy from A24

Deadline is reporting that Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will be starring in a rom-com set for next year. However, this won’t just be any rom-com, but a rom-com from A24, so expect there to be a twisted angle to the movie as well. In fact, none other than Ari Aster will be producing the film with Lars Knudsen through their Square Peg banner, with Kristoffer Borgli and Tyler Campellone on board to produce under Dilemma Films, in collaboration with A24.

The romantic comedy is titled The Drama, and the plot is being kept secret. However, it is being said that the movie is about a romance that takes an unexpected turn before their big day. The Drama comes from Kristoffer Borgli, who has written and will be directing it. Borgli also brought us the Nicolas Cage offbeat comedy Dream Scenario. The film, which is under wraps, will also star Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates.

A24 has secured a release date for April 3, 2026, which will counter the release of the newly announced sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. A24 has been expanding its demographic scope in recent years with movies like Civil War, and the studio has been dabbling in the romance genre as of late with movies like The Materialists and We Live in Time.

Both Zendaya and Pattinson are also set to be seen in their respective anticipated comic book sequels, with Zendaya in production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Pattinson is finally getting ready to don the cape and cowl for The Batman Part II. Director Matt Reeves says “We start shooting [the film] in spring, probably around the end of April or beginning of May. It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson [Tomlin] did, and we’ve started to share it with Robert [Pattinson].”