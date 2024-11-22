The Dreadful: Marcia Gay Harden joins Sophie Turner and Kit Harington in horror film

For fifty-nine episodes, Sophie Turner played the role of Sansa Stark on the hit series Game of Thrones. For sixty-two episodes, Kit Harington played the role of Jon Snow on that same show. And now Turner and Harington are working together, as they both star in the Gothic horror film The Dreadful , which is currently filming in England. Deadline reports that the reunited Game of Thrones stars are joined in the cast by Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the 2000 film Pollock.

The Dreadful is coming our way from writer/director Natasha Kermani, who has previously directed the thriller Shattered, the sci-fi drama Imitation Girl, and the horror film Lucky, as well as multiple short films and a segment of the horror anthology V/H/S/85. The story is set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses, which took place from 1455 to 1487. It follows Anne (Turner) and her sinister mother-in-law Morwen (Harden), who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society. But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he sets off a sequence of horrifying events that become a turning point for Anne.

Laurence O’Fuarain (The Gentlemen) and Jonathan Howard (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) are also in the cast.

Turner is producing the movie alongside Redwire Pictures/Tunnel’s Luke Daniels, Greg Lauritano of Black Magic, and Storyboard Media’s Patrick Hibler, Lucas Jarach, Adam G. Simon, and Bull Blumenthal.

I don’t know anything about the War of the Roses, in fact when I see that term, the first thing that comes to my mind is the 1989 dark comedy that was directed by Danny DeVito and starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Despite my ignorance of this historical event, I am interested in seeing how this horror movie set during that time period is going to turn out.

Does The Dreadful sound interesting to you? Are you excited to see Sophie Turner and Kit Harington working on the same project again, this time starring in a horror film with Marcia Gay Harden? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.