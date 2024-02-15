Knox Goes Away starring Michael Keaton in his second directorial outing drops a new trailer

Before Michael Keaton returns as the ghost with the most, he is showing off more of his dramatic chops as he directs his second feature, which now has a trailer.

You wanna get nuts? C’mon, let’s get nuts. Through no fault of his own, Michael Keaton’s fun, nostalgic return as Batman had imploded when The Flash would debut to disaster and his follow-up in Batgirl would equally become infamous by getting shelved and locked away. Keaton is bouncing back in a big way with his second directorial effort, Knox Goes Away. Keaton’s directorial debut came in 2008 with the crime thriller, The Merry Gentleman. The trailer for Knox Goes Away has dropped courtesy of Saban Films and features a quote from our own Chris Bumbray, which was also featured on the poster, which says Keaton gives “A career-best performance.”

Knox Goes Away revolves around a contract killer who, after being diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia, is presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. But to do so, he must race against the police closing in on him and the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.

Keaton stars alongside Al Pacino, known for The Godfather and Scarface, James Marsden from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies and Enchanted, and Marcia Gay Harden from Mystic River and Into the Wild. The movie also features Ray McKinnon, Suzy Nakamura, Lela Loren, Dennis Dugan, Jonna Kulig, and more

Gregory Poirier, whose credits include films like National Treasure: Book of Secrets, wrote the script for Knox Goes Away, with Keaton producing alongside Brookstreet’s Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon, with Michael Sugar of Sugar23 and Ashley Zalta. Jonathan Saba, Carter Stanton, Jillian Kay, Nick Blasko, Wayne Carmona, David Gendron, Michael Hansen, Nate Holthouser, Andy Huang, Ali Jazayeri, Scott Lake, Eric London, Donald Povieng, Dina Randazzo, Ronald Richardson, and Viviana Zarragoitia executive produce.

Saban Films has scheduled the release date for Knox Goes Away on March 15.