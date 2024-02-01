Knox Goes Away: The Michael Keaton and Al Pacino thriller gets a release date in the U.S.

Shortly after Warner Bros. Pictures summoned the official title and release date for Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice sequel, in which Michael Keaton returns as the Ghost with the Most, the release date for Keaton’s Knox Goes Away is here! The thriller marks Keaton’s second time as the director of a feature-length film. He also stars in the project opposite Al Pacino (Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon), James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog, Enchanted), and Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River, Into the Wild), with Ray McKinnon, Suzy Nakamura, Lela Loren, Dennis Dugan, Jonna Kulig, and more. Saban Films has set a release date of March 15 for Knox Goes Away after the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Knox Goes Away revolves around a contract killer who, after being diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia, is presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. But to do so, he must race against the police closing in on him and the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.

Gregory Poirier (National Treasure: Book of Secrets) wrote the script for Knox Goes Away, with Keaton producing alongside Brookstreet’s Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon, with Michael Sugar of Sugar23 and Ashley Zalta. Jonathan Saba, Carter Stanton, Jillian Kay, Nick Blasko, Wayne Carmona, David Gendron, Michael Hansen, Nate Holthouser, Andy Huang, Ali Jazayeri, Scott Lake, Eric London, Donald Povieng, Dina Randazzo, Ronald Richardson, and Viviana Zarragoitia executive produce.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice rises from the grave to haunt theaters on September 6, 2024. Michael Keaton returns as Beetlejuice for the highly-anticipated and long-gestating sequel, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz, Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Catherin O’Hara as Delia Deetz, Monica Belluci as Beetlejuice’s wife, Willem Dafoe as a law officer in the afterlife, and Justin Theroux in a mysterious role. Hopes are extraordinarily high for Burton’s Beetlejuice sequel, with the original hailed as a horror comedy classic to aspire to.

In his review for Knox Goes Away, our Editor-in-Chief Chris Bumbray said, “While the movie may go a little overboard in establishing Knox’s killer bonafides (he’s a Gulf War Vet with not one but two PhDs), Keaton’s so charismatic a star that it all works. There’s probably an action movie version of Knox Goes Away that could have been made, but I prefer the moody drama that Keaton crafted.”

Check out the poster, which quotes Bumbray’s review:

Are you excited about Keaton’s return to the director’s chair? Let us know in the comments section below.