Rupert Friend joins Chloe Grace Moretz in serial killer film The Edge of Normal

Way back in July of 2015, we heard that Matt Venne, whose credits include Masters of Horror, Fear Itself, Stephen King’s Bag of Bones, White Noise 2: The Light, Mirrors 2, and Fright Night 2 (not the ’80s one), had written an adaptation of author Carla Norton’s thriller novel The Edge of Normal on spec and landed a production deal for the script. Almost ten years went by with no updates, but the script moved on to a different production deal during that time and earlier this month it was announced that Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) is set to star in the film. Now, Deadline reports that Rupert Friend (Companion) has signed on to co-star.

The Edge of Normal will be the first English-language film from Carlota Pereda, who directed the movie Piggy. Lori Evans Taylor, whose script work includes Bed Rest, Cellar Door, and the upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines, has handled the screenplay revisions. The film has the following synopsis: Reeve LeClaire is still haunted from when she was held captive as a teenager by a sadistic man, but when her psychiatrist asks her to mentor a newly rescued survivor, she’s pulled into a chilling game of cat-and-mouse — one that threatens to drag her back into the nightmare she barely escaped. Moretz is taking on the role of Reeve LeClaire, with Friend set to play her psychiatrist.

XYZ Films is producing and the financing for the film is coming from IPR.VC. Vanishing Angle is on board to produce alongside Andrew Deane and Ava Jamshidi, reps for Industry Entertainment. Filming is scheduled to begin this spring.

The description of Norton’s novel gives some more information: In many ways, Reeve LeClaire looks like a typical twenty-two year old girl. She’s finally landed her own apartment, she waitresses to pay the bills, and she wishes she wasn’t so nervous around new people. She thinks of herself as agile, not skittish. As serious, not grim. But Reeve is anything but normal. Ten years ago, she was kidnapped and held captive. After a lucky escape, she’s spent the last six years trying to rebuild her life, a recovery thanks in large part to her indispensable therapist Dr. Ezra Lerner. But when he asks her to help another girl rescued from a similar situation, Reeve realizes she may not simply need to mentor this young victim—she may be the only one who can protect her from a cunning predator who is still out there, watching every move.

If the film adaptation of The Edge of Normal is a success, there’s sequel potential, because Norton wrote another book about the Reeve LeClaire character that’s called What Doesn’t Kill Her.

Are you looking forward to seeing Chloe Grace Moretz and Rupert Friend in The Edge of Normal? Let us know by leaving a comment below.