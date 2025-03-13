Chloe Grace Moretz is set to lead in the upcoming serial killer film The Edge of Normal

Deadline is reporting that Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, will be leading the new serial killer thriller The Edge of Normal, which will be the first English-language film from Carlota Pereda, who directed the movie Piggy. Matt Venne (Dexter: Resurrection) wrote the script and revisions to the screenplay was done by Lori Evans Taylor (Final Destination: Bloodlines). The movie is based on the Carla Norton novel from St. Martin’s Press. The thriller will be produced by XYZ Films.

The official synopsis reads,

“Reeve LeClaire is still haunted from when she was held captive as a teenager by a sadistic man, but when her psychiatrist asks her to mentor a newly rescued survivor, she’s pulled into a chilling game of cat-and-mouse — one that threatens to drag her back into the nightmare she barely escaped.” Financing for the film comes from IPR.VC. Vanishing Angle is on board to produce alongside Andrew Deane and Ava Jamshidi, reps for Industry Entertainment. Filming is scheduled to begin this spring.

Meanwhile, Moretz is also being tapped to lead in a TV series based on the ten-part true crime podcast My Mom’s Murder , in which host Lauren Malloy “tells the story of how she believed her mother died of a heart condition but it turned out she was murdered.”

Produced by AYR Media, the podcast version of My Mom’s Murder tells how Malloy uncovered the shocking truth about her mother Lori’s death in 1993. When Malloy was just an infant, her mother passed away and had grown up believing her passing was natural. When she discovers that her mother’s death was actually an unsolved murder, she sets out on a journey to discover the truth. The podcast follows Malloy as she confronts family members, interviews old friends, and unearths hidden evidence about her mother’s life and death. Her investigation leads her to confront shady characters from her mother’s past and navigate conflicting stories and disturbing truths and culminates in potential breakthroughs in the decades long cold case. For the TV series, we’ll get to watch Moretz lead us through the story.

The TV series adaptation is set up at MGM Television. Moretz will be executive producing the show with AYR Media’s Aliza Rosen, Steve Stark, and Stacey Levin for Toluca Pictures, and Jackie Levine for Audible. Malloy will serve as a producer on the series, just as she does on the podcast. The podcast is also executive produced by Moretz, as well as Aliza Rosen for AYR Media, Lara Regan Kleinschmidt for Audible, Stacey Levin for Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television. A five minute audio trailer for the podcast can be heard at THIS LINK.