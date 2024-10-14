My Mom’s Murder: Chloe Grace Moretz to star in TV series based on true crime podcast

Last week, Audible launched the ten-part true crime podcast My Mom’s Murder , in which host Lauren Malloy “tells the story of how she believed her mother died of a heart condition but it turned out she was murdered.” Deadline reports that Malloy’s story is also being turned into a TV series that has Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick Ass) on board to star.

Produced by AYR Media, the podcast version of My Mom’s Murder tells how Malloy uncovered the shocking truth about her mother Lori’s death in 1993. When Malloy was just an infant, her mother passed away and had grown up believing her passing was natural. When she discovers that her mother’s death was actually an unsolved murder, she sets out on a journey to discover the truth. The podcast follows Malloy as she confronts family members, interviews old friends, and unearths hidden evidence about her mother’s life and death. Her investigation leads her to confront shady characters from her mother’s past and navigate conflicting stories and disturbing truths and culminates in potential breakthroughs in the decades long cold case. For the TV series, we’ll get to watch Moretz lead us through the story.

The TV series adaptation is set up at MGM Television. Moretz will be executive producing the show with AYR Media’s Aliza Rosen, Steve Stark, and Stacey Levin for Toluca Pictures, and Jackie Levine for Audible. Malloy will serve as a producer on the series, just as she does on the podcast. The podcast is also executive produced by Moretz, as well as Aliza Rosen for AYR Media, Lara Regan Kleinschmidt for Audible, Stacey Levin for Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television. A five minute audio trailer for the podcast can be heard at THIS LINK.

Moretz most recently starred in the Prime Video series The Peripheral, the sci-fi thriller Mother/Android, and the Tom & Jerry movie. She also provided the voice of Wednesday Addams in the 2019 and 2021 animated Addams Family features. She has multiple projects in the works, including a UFC movie called Strawweight that will co-star Lupita Nyong’o.

Does My Mom's Murder sound interesting to you?