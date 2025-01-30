The Electric State: Chris Pratt & Millie Bobby Brown are under attack by robots in new clip

Netflix has dropped a new clip from The Electric State, which features Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown under attack from robots.

It’s Netflix’s world today, we’re just living in it. The streaming service has dropped a new clip from The Electric State, the upcoming sci-fi adventure from directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Based on the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, the film takes place in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s where sentient robots, who once peacefully served among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising.

The Electric State clip finds Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) and Keats (Chris Pratt) being carried by Herman (Anthony Mackie) in their Volkswagen van. After a little reminiscing, the group comes across an abandoned mall but is quickly attacked by another robot who starts flinging refrigerators at them. Who throws a fridge, honestly?

The robots in this alternate universe came from Walt Disney and Disneyland — the animatronics that he created gained a sentience, were put into the workforce, and became worker bots, service bots, and marketing bots,” Joe Russo previously teased while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. “But they retained that Disney-esque quality to keep them appealing and non-threatening to humans. So you have this tapestry of really interesting, cartoonish-looking robots who are very complex characters in their own right, who are on their own journey of discovery.

The official synopsis for The Electric State reads: “The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.

The Electric State will debut on Netflix on March 14th.

