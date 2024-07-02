The Exorcism: Russell Crowe horror film gets a VOD release next week

The Russell Crowe horror film The Exorcism just reached theatres at the end of June and is getting a VOD release next week

The horror film The Exorcism , which was formerly known as The Georgetown Project and stars Russell Crowe, received a theatrical release in North America on June 21st (you can read our review HERE) – and now we’ve learned that it’s scheduled for VOD release just two and half weeks after it hit the big screen. As of July 9th, genre fans will have the chance to watch The Exorcism in the comfort of their own home.

Crowe recently played real-life exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in the supernatural horror film The Pope’s Exorcist, which could turn out to be a franchise starter. He actually worked on this movie before making The Pope’s Exorcist – in fact, The Exorcism was first announced four and a half years ago. So it’s good to see it finally making its way out into the world.

Coming our way from Miramax, producer Kevin Williamson, and Outerbanks Entertainment, The Exorcism sees Crowe taking on the role of Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

Crowe is joined in the cast by Ryan Simpkins (Fear Street Part Two – 1978), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Chloe Bailey (Praise This), Adam Goldberg (The Equalizer), David Hyde Pierce (Frasier), Samantha Mathis (Broken Arrow), Tracey Bonner (Creepshow), and Adrian Pasdar (Near Dark).

Joshua John Miller directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with M.A. Fortin. The duo previously wrote The Final Girls and developed the USA television series Queen of the South. A former actor with several horror credits to his name (including Near Dark), Joshua John Miller also happens to be the son of Jason Miller, who played Father Karras in The Exorcist, a supernatural horror film that was partly filmed in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. So it’s interesting to see that elements of this story reflect Miller’s own life. The Final Girls was also about the child of a popular genre star.

Williamson produced The Exorcism with Ben Fast and Bill Block. Padraic McKinley, Scott Putman, Andrew Golov, and Thom Zadra serve as executive producers.

Have you seen The Exorcism during its theatrical run, and will you be watching the movie now that it’s getting a VOD release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.