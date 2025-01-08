The Fetus: Lauren LaVera, Bill Moseley pregnancy horror film gets a new trailer

A new trailer has been released for the pregnancy horror film The Fetus, starring Lauren LaVera and Bill Moseley

Terrifier franchise heroine Lauren LaVera has the lead in the upcoming pregnancy horror film The Fetus – and while a specific release date hasn’t been announced for this one, a trailer for the film has made its way online, and you can check it out in the embed above. We previously saw a teaser trailer for The Fetus way back in March of last year.

Written and directed by Joe Lam, with Nathan Faudree and Yuke Li credited as story consultants, The Fetus tells the story of a couple struggling to learn the truth about the origins of their unborn child– a demonic entity that emerges from the body . Here’s an alternative synopsis: When Alessa becomes pregnant, it brings up Chris’ deep-rooted trauma surrounding fatherhood. Upon discovering that their fetus craves human blood, they visit his father, Maddox, for answers .

The Fetus marks the feature directorial debut of Lam, who has previously directed multiple short films and a healthcare documentary. The director provided the following statement: “ With The Fetus, I wanted to delve into the emotional terrain of Alessa’s unwanted pregnancy, exploring the complexities it imposes on her relationships with her father Maddox and her partner Chris. The fetus becomes a metaphorical antagonist, unraveling both Chris and Alessa’s psyche, leading them on a haunting journey of fear, self-discovery, and the intricate web of family dynamics. Ultimately, I hope this story challenges the boundaries of the horror genre. “

Lam also produced the film with Joe Barbagallo and Brent Trotter.

LaVera is joined in the cast by Rachel Keefe (Poser), Julian Curtis (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Joe Barbagallo (Ghost Source Zero), Jeremy Rudd (Sons 2 the Grave), Evan Towell (I, Tonya), McKenzie Shea (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Bobby C. King (The Card Counter), Maureen O’Connor (Used and Borrowed Time), Dalton Rimbert (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Santiago Corbin (Video Journals), Marilyn Spanier (Girl, Interrupted), and genre icon Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2).

What did you think of the trailer for The Fetus? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released? Let us know by leaving a comment below.