Trailer drops for Darren Lynn Bousman, Djimon Hounsou, Lauren LaVera horror thriller Twisted

By
Posted 4 hours ago
A trailer has been released for director Darren Lynn Bousman's horror film Twisted, starring Djimon Hounsou and Lauren LaVeraA trailer has been released for director Darren Lynn Bousman's horror film Twisted, starring Djimon Hounsou and Lauren LaVera

A while back, we learned that Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II and A Quiet Place: Day One) was set to star in The Monster, a horror thriller that Darren Lynn Bousman would be directing from a screenplay by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer, the writers of Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane. It was announced soon after that Lauren LaVera – who played heroine Sienna in Terrifier 2 and the recently released Terrifier 3 – was joining Hounsou in the cast. The project made its way through production at the end of 2024 and secured distribution through Paramount’s Republic Pictures under a new title, Twisted. Now, it’s set to receive a digital release on February 6th, and a trailer has dropped online to give us a glimpse of what sort of insanity Bousman has in store for us this time around. You can check it out in the embed above.

Cast and Synopsis

Hounsou and LaVera are joined in the cast by Alicia Witt (Longlegs), Gina Philips (Jeepers Creepers), Neal McDonough (Band of Brothers), Mia Healey (The Wilds), Michael Lombardi (The Deuce), David Call (Insidious: The Red Door), Victor Del Rio (Precognito), Cedric Benjamin (Luke Cage), Zac Jaffee (Hustlers), Renés Rivera (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Hari Bhaskar (First Shift), Kristina Krasniqi (Celebrity Ghost Stories), and rapper Jacob Lukas Anderson, a.k.a. Prof.

Details on the characters haven’t been revealed, but we do know that the story follows two millennials who make quick money by leasing incredible New York City apartments they don’t own to people who don’t know they are being scammed. The con works brilliantly until they run into an apartment owner with a dark secret who flips the game on them. 

Statements

Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts produced the film with Saw franchise producer Mark Burg. Lukas Behnken serves as executive producer, while Jonathan M. Black and Lauren Black co-produce. Bousman has a good deal of experience working with Burg, as he’s best known for directing Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw. He has also directed Repo! The Genetic Opera, Mother’s Day, 11-11-11, The Devil’s Carnival, The Barrens, Abattoir, St. Agatha, Death of Me, The Cello, and more.

Burg had this to say about Twisted when it was first announced: “Darren sent me a script with incredible twists and turns and the opportunity to work with him and the brilliant Djimon Hounsou. This movie will be amazing and scare the hell out of audiences worldwide.“ Tish and Nelson added, “We love finding new ways into horror and when we read The Monster we knew it was special. With Djimon and the minds behind one of horror’s biggest franchises, genre fans are in for something fresh and scary.

What did you think of the Twisted trailer? Are you looking forward to watching this movie in February? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

